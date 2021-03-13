Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 16,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,387,000 after purchasing an additional 390,555 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,148,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1,862.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 249,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,609,000 after acquiring an additional 236,519 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 587,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,071,000 after acquiring an additional 179,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 270.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 177,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,241,000 after acquiring an additional 129,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology stock opened at $141.32 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.10.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.12.

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $228,133.60. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Featured Article: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.