Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €51.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SHL. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €46.38 ($54.57).

ETR:SHL opened at €46.00 ($54.12) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €46.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 12-month high of €49.99 ($58.81).

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

