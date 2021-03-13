KeyCorp Increases Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Price Target to $70.00

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on XEC. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.59.

Shares of XEC opened at $65.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.62 and a 200 day moving average of $37.39. Cimarex Energy has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $69.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. Cimarex Energy’s revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cimarex Energy news, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $380,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,451 shares of company stock worth $2,063,547 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 302.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 32,090 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,648,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 330,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,412,000 after acquiring an additional 197,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,423,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,916,000 after acquiring an additional 207,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

