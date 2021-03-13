KeyCorp Weighs in on Fortinet, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortinet in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fortinet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FTNT. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fortinet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Pritchard Capital lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $188.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.50. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $70.20 and a 12-month high of $188.92. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 70.02, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $928,348.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at $969,046,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,716,987.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,995.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,976 shares of company stock worth $14,170,350 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

