Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 218.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,210 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 53.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KEYS. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

KEYS stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $135.78. 4,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,849. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.93 and a 12 month high of $155.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 18th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $435,584.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

