Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.33. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $9.79.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kezar Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials across five autoimmune indications, including lupus nephritis, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, immune thrombocytopenia, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.