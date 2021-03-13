Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.96 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.00. Kimberly-Clark reported earnings of $2.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full year earnings of $7.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $8.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.08 to $8.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.92.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 574,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,784,000 after buying an additional 59,173 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $3,543,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,860,000 after purchasing an additional 21,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $133.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.02. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $160.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

