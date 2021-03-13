Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,644,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,540 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,098,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,969 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,535,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,761,000 after acquiring an additional 162,971 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,694,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,321,000 after acquiring an additional 117,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,334,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,823,000 after acquiring an additional 47,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,940. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.14.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 66.18%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.92.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

