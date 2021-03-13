Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 132.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,894 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kirkland’s were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Kirkland’s by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kirkland’s by 198.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Kirkland’s by 171.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 24,106 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

KIRK opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $354.97 million, a PE ratio of -34.58 and a beta of 2.16. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $32.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.23.

In other Kirkland’s news, VP Jeffrey T. Martin sold 40,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $726,132.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,189.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, textiles, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

