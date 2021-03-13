Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Short Interest Update

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the February 11th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kiromic BioPharma stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

KRBP traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.77. 16,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,621. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.09. Kiromic BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.

About Kiromic BioPharma

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. Its product portfolio include ALEXIS AIDT-1, an allogenic CAR cell product candidate targeting AIDT-1; ALEXIS AIDT-2 EOC, an allogenic CAR cell product candidate targeting AIDT-2; ALEXIS AIDT-2 MPM (malignant pleural mesothelioma), an allogenic CAR/NKT-Like cell product candidate targeting AIDT-2; and PD-1-AR, a check point inhibitor for solid tumors, as well as oral healthcare products, such as mouthwash.

