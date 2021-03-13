Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,065 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 487,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after buying an additional 36,116 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 26.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 21,958 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 201,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,195.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,055,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRG opened at $20.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $21.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.43, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.37.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KRG shares. KeyCorp upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

