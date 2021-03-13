Kleros Trading Up 68.7% Over Last Week (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 13th. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded up 68.7% against the dollar. One Kleros token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a market cap of $62.69 million and $3.95 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kleros

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,366,079 tokens. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros

