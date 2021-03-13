Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Short Interest Up 507.3% in February

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 507.3% from the February 11th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Kojamo Oyj stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.51. Kojamo Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.51.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kojamo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Kojamo Oyj Company Profile

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. The company rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 35,272 rental apartments. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017.

