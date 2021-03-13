Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Upgraded at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Komatsu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Get Komatsu alerts:

Shares of Komatsu stock opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Komatsu has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $31.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.93. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.40.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Komatsu had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Analysts expect that Komatsu will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Komatsu

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Komatsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komatsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.