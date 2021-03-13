Krane Funds Advisors LLC Acquires 1,734 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 13.5% in the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 15,068 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,177,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $1,425,105.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,349,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,375 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,211 shares of company stock worth $1,788,524 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENSG opened at $90.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $92.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.50.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.66 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

