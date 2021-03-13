Krane Funds Advisors LLC Buys 980 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,699.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,932,000 after purchasing an additional 275,373 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CL opened at $75.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.39.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $26,697.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,128 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,436.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 1,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $116,743.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 45,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.91.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

