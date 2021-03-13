Krane Funds Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 20,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth $733,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 112,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after acquiring an additional 22,439 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

BRO opened at $46.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $48.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.81.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director James Charles Hays bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,421.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

