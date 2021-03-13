Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $838,000 Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

HI stock opened at $51.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.17 and a beta of 1.54. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $51.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.24.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.15 million. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.96%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

