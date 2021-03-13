Krane Funds Advisors LLC Purchases 4,522 Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,280,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,600,000 after purchasing an additional 77,124 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 114,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 38,039 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 17,959 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 457,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 255.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,396 shares during the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UHT opened at $74.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 0.75. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1-year low of $52.25 and a 1-year high of $114.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

