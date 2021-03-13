Krane Funds Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in National Health Investors by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,475,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,582,000 after buying an additional 266,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in National Health Investors by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,210,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,737,000 after buying an additional 78,743 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in National Health Investors by 52.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,157,000 after buying an additional 178,095 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in National Health Investors by 2.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 420,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,329,000 after buying an additional 8,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in National Health Investors by 2.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 323,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,517,000 after buying an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert G. Adams bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.75 per share, with a total value of $135,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NHI stock opened at $76.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.07. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $76.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.88.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.19). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 56.94%. The firm had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp upgraded National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho cut National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank cut National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

