Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 3,591 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Lazard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,969,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lazard in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,158,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lazard by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 531,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,479,000 after buying an additional 12,012 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Lazard in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

NYSE:LAZ opened at $43.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.66. Lazard Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.33.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $898.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.89 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.32%.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

