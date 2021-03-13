Krane Funds Advisors LLC Takes Position in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 15,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in HeadHunter Group in the third quarter valued at about $318,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 1,981.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 14,003 shares in the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

NASDAQ HHR opened at $34.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $37.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average of $28.28.

HHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.30 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on HeadHunter Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

HeadHunter Group Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR).

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.