Krane Funds Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Pool by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.67.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,861,618.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $342.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $343.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.24. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $160.35 and a 52 week high of $401.29.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

