Krilogy Financial LLC Buys 288 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000.

NYSEARCA:VOX traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.66. 1,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,319. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $66.51 and a 52 week high of $134.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.98.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

