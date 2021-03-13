Krilogy Financial LLC Buys 473 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 243,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,197,000 after buying an additional 10,386 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 585,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,884,000 after acquiring an additional 74,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 15.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 86,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 11,828 shares during the period. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVS. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

NYSE:NVS opened at $84.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.86. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The stock has a market cap of $192.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $3.3784 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

