Krilogy Financial LLC Decreases Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Krilogy Financial LLC decreased its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 977 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Square in the third quarter worth about $4,215,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Square by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,430,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Square by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,791,000 after acquiring an additional 54,181 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $21,522,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total transaction of $278,070.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,661,301.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,173,030 shares of company stock worth $265,111,640 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

NYSE SQ traded down $1.95 on Friday, reaching $239.77. 234,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,083,485. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $109.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.69, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.49.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

