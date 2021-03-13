Krilogy Financial LLC Has $237,000 Stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Krilogy Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at $751,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Canopy Growth by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

CGC stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.69. The stock had a trading volume of 241,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,074,515. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.44. Canopy Growth Co. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $56.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.38.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.94 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark cut Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $32.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.51.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

