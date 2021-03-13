Krilogy Financial LLC Has $380,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Krilogy Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 73.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,228 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist increased their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.30.

NYSE CVX opened at $111.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.09. The firm has a market cap of $214.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $112.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

