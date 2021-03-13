Krilogy Financial LLC Has $723,000 Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IQV opened at $189.74 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.79 and a 52-week high of $199.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.50 and its 200 day moving average is $173.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.51, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on IQV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 63,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

