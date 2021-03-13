Krilogy Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,559,000 after buying an additional 1,958,336 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,908,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,962,000 after acquiring an additional 584,035 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,582,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179,570 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,835,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,137,000 after purchasing an additional 52,551 shares during the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.02.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $91.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $130.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.22. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $92.13.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8576 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 57.17%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.