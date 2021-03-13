Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 3,519 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Krilogy Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 23,746 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 307.5% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 217,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 90,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $89.41 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $83.21 and a 12-month high of $94.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.26 and its 200-day moving average is $92.67.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

