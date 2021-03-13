Kusama Reaches Market Cap of $2.63 Billion (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Kusama has a total market cap of $2.63 billion and approximately $217.77 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kusama has traded up 41.3% against the US dollar. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for $310.38 or 0.00519847 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $276.13 or 0.00462478 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00062780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00049443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00086366 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00070221 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012466 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000421 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

