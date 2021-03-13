Kylin (KYL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $39.26 Million

Kylin (CURRENCY:KYL) traded 45.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 13th. One Kylin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.85 or 0.00003100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kylin has a market cap of $92.25 million and approximately $39.26 million worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kylin has traded up 116.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kylin alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $276.19 or 0.00462570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00062561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00048705 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00069143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.40 or 0.00079393 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.47 or 0.00530026 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Kylin Profile

Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,845,666 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network.

Buying and Selling Kylin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kylin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kylin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kylin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kylin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kylin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.