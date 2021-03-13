Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 92.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 376,890 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $238.71 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $252.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.21. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.63.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

