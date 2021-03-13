Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $5.98 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.0% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.37. 178,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,620,314. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.77. The firm has a market cap of $418.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

