Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $8.22 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,352 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 2.8% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $8,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after buying an additional 3,397,905 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,118 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 272.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,283,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $232,528,000 after purchasing an additional 939,242 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 293.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $136,990,000 after purchasing an additional 823,174 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 62.2% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $249,964,000 after purchasing an additional 772,523 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,289,973 shares of company stock valued at $234,424,737. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $2.28 on Wednesday, reaching $196.79. 452,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,962,813. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

