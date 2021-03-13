Lafayette Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,647 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 1.4% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after acquiring an additional 910,971 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Facebook by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,463,140,000 after purchasing an additional 367,313 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,909,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,345,936,000 after purchasing an additional 153,953 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FB traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $265.08. The company had a trading volume of 467,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,492,992. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.18. The company has a market capitalization of $754.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on FB shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $15,502,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,385,666 shares of company stock valued at $369,792,770. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

