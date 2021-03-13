Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 274.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $85.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $43.81 and a 1-year high of $93.67.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

