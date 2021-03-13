Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KYN. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,275.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000.

KYN stock opened at $7.47 on Thursday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $7.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.67.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

