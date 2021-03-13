Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,974,783 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 41,835.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,984,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,974,783 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Sysco worth $295,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SYY opened at $83.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.37. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,191.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

