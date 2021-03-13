Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $266.61 Million Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,229,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85,775 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $266,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,006,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,370,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in PTC by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 28,747 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in PTC by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC opened at $132.19 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.90 and a 12 month high of $147.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.78 and its 200-day moving average is $109.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 116.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $429.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTC. TheStreet downgraded shares of PTC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.44.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $2,054,400.00. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.97, for a total transaction of $757,581.07. Insiders have sold a total of 32,756 shares of company stock worth $4,394,171 in the last quarter. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

