Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 374,806 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,490,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374,806 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $140,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 14.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 585,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,884,000 after buying an additional 74,890 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 15.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 86,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after buying an additional 11,828 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 8.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 40,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 6.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 209,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,228,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of NVS opened at $84.13 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.64 and its 200-day moving average is $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $192.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.3784 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.