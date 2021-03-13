Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 44,216 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,012,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,216 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $111,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 425,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,596,000 after acquiring an additional 136,814 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Prudential in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,812,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 96,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 90,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. 1.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of PUK stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day moving average is $33.62. Prudential plc has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $43.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1073 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Prudential’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

