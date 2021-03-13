LBRY Credits (LBC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $30.15 Million

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One LBRY Credits coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $112.99 million and $30.15 million worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded up 22.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $276.17 or 0.00452418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00061565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00050523 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00067807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00080862 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.81 or 0.00518997 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011888 BTC.

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits launched on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

