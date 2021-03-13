Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Issues Earnings Results

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of LPTX stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.08. Leap Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $3.24.

LPTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.80.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

