Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Leap Therapeutics stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.39. 499,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,170. Leap Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average is $2.08.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.80.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

