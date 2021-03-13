Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Lear were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lear by 149.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 19,999 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 238.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Lear during the third quarter valued at $4,371,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the third quarter valued at $846,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEA traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.20. 1,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,843. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $63.20 and a twelve month high of $187.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 105.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.15%.

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at $6,370,641.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

LEA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Argus raised shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

