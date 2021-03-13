LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €145.00 by UBS Group

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been assigned a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective by UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LEG. Berenberg Bank set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. LEG Immobilien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €134.56 ($158.31).

LEG Immobilien stock opened at €111.08 ($130.68) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €116.91 and its 200-day moving average price is €120.49. LEG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a twelve month high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

