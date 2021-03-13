Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,163 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LEN. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Lennar by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $802,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $87.91 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.61. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LEN. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.05.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.