Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Upgraded at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Guggenheim currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Leslie’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Leslie’s has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of LESL opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.00. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $32.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion and a PE ratio of 56.50.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $145.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.96 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $2,541,074.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $451,273,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth $299,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

